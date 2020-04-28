President Rodrigo Duterte has reconstituted the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson and abolished the Presidential Communications Development and Strategic Planning Office.

Executive Order No. 111, which was signed by the President on April 27, said the OPS under the Office of the President, shall be headed by the Presidential Spokesperson with the rank and emoluments of a Cabinet Secretary.

The PCDSPO was created in 2010 during the administration of then President Benigno Aquino when he reorganized the Office of the Press Secretary.

The task of informing and communicating to the people the policies, programs, official activities and the achievement of the OP and and the Executive Department, as well as the development and implementation of communication strategies, were shared between the Presidential Communications Operations Office and its attached agencies, the PCDSPO and the Presidential spokesperson, Aquino's EO No. 4 said.

"There is a need to update and harmonize the functions of the said communications offices under the OP to ensure the efficient and effective performance of their common mandate, and to streamline the release of relevant information to the public," the EO 111 said.

The Order said the Presidential Spokesperson may be assisted by a deputy spokesperson and an assistant spokesperson, who shall serve in a coterminous capacity.

Among the powers and functions of the OPS are to discharge the function of speaking for the President on matters pertaining to his actions, policies, programs, official activities and accomplishments; coordinate and cultivate relations with private mass media entities; and provide news and information to the public by utilizing relevant mass media and other emerging platforms.

"The OPS and PCOO shall coordinate on all activities when the nature thereof is directly relevant to the functions of both," the EO said.

The PCOO is currently headed by Secretary Martin Andanar.

Funds for the initial operation of the OPS shall be sourced from the available funds of the OP. Appropriations for succeeding years shall be incorporated in the annual budget proposal of the OP.

The Order shall take effect immediately. Celerina Monte/DMS