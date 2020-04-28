The general community quarantine to be implemented in most parts of the country will be the "new normal," Malacanang said on Monday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has been meeting in Malacanang to finalize the guidelines for the GCQ.

"Now, even if Metro Manila and some places, such as Cebu and Davao, remain under ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), it's also important for all to know what is GCQ, because this is now the new normal," he said.

He said those under ECQ could later on be downgraded also to GCQ.

Roque said he will disclose the guidelines on GCQ during his media briefing on Tuesday once they are finalized by the IATF.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the whole of Luzon, including Metro Manila, under ECQ until April 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, while other local government units have been implementing their own quarantine measures.

But beginning May 1 until May 15, Duterte would impose ECQ only in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and other high risk areas, such as Cebu City and Davao City, while other places would be under GCQ where some sectors will be partially opened.

Under the GCQ, Roque said social distancing and proper personal hygiene would continue to be enforced. Celerina Monte/DMS