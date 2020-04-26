The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will resume the operation of their consular offices in areas that will be placed under general community quarantine.

DFA Usec. Brigido Dulay said only consular offices in the areas that are not included in the implementation of enhanced community quarantine continued operating.

“The operation of other consular offices was temporarily suspended because many of them were located in areas under enhanced community quarantine, so when there is general community quarantine the operation will return to normal,” he said.

However, Dulay called for the understanding of the public as the DFA may implement a new process for the application and processing of passport and other documents to assure that the one-meter physical distancing will be followed.

“I would like to remind our people , the previous process is no longer applicable. We will change the process to follow the social distancing and decongestion,” he said.

“We hope our people will be patient and understanding because we need to lengthen the process to observed social distancing measures within our consular offices,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS