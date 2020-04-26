The Philippine Army rendered military honors to Corporal Winston Ragos, a retired soldier, who shot dead by a policeman in Quezon City quarantine checkpoint early this week.

Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman, the body of Ragos arrived at the Army Mortuary, Libingan ng Mga Bayani on Saturday.

"Around 12:15 a.m., Ragos was brought from St. Eldridge Funeral, Quezon City to Mortuary 3, LNMB to receive the military honors. Burial ceremony is set tomorrow, April 26 at 12 noon," he said.

"The Army also initiated to fetch Ragos’ daughter, Irish Lovely Ragos, and bring her to the wake," he said.

Zagala said the Philippine Army coordinated with the family of Ragos, through his mother, Merlyn Ragos, so honors can be extended to the late soldier and make funeral and burial arrangements at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

"The Army will shoulder all burial expenses and other assistance needed by the family," he said.

"The Ragos’ family also received financial assistance from (broadcaster) Raffy Tulfo for hospital bills. Another unnamed donor also assisted the families other expenses," he added.

Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said they honor Ragos for his service and sacrifice.

“We condole with the family of the late Cpl Ragos, he has suffered enough from the challenges of PTSD caused by the invisible wounds of war. Our priority right now is to take care of his family ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time," he said.

Last Friday, the Philippine Army announced that Gapay have requested the NBI to conduct an impartial investigation to find out the truth behind the death of Ragos. Robina Asido/DMS