Nearly 20,000 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) have been repatriated from different countries, a Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) official said on Saturday.

"As of today, we have repatriated 19,466 OFWs... when the enhanced community quarantine started," DFA Usec. Brigido Dulay said in the Laging Handa briefing.

"Within few weeks or a month, 19,000 OFWs entered the country, of which 15,130 are seafarers from 75 crew ships and we also have 4,336 land based OFWs who went home," he added.

Dulay said ''thousands'' of OFWs are expected to return to the country in next few days.

"More (OFWs) are expected to arrive in the next few days, thousands of our countrymen from different states are expected to go home," he said.

Dulay said all OFWs who returned to the country were required to undergo 14 days quarantine before they will be allowed to go home to their families.

Dulay admitted that the government is still trying to address some issues and problems that OFW's were facing before they can reach their houses after they finish the quarantine period.

Dulay said aside from the problem with transportation because of the ECQ, some local government units are still requiring OFWs to undergo another quarantine under their LGU's before they were allowed to go home to their families.

"Our task force is now fixing this, to polish the return of our OFWs to their provinces," he said

"The challenge to our task group also includes the lack of transportation, going back to their provinces because we don't still have air transport, vessel and buses going to provinces.So we are still fixing this," said Dulay.

"Those who will go home to Visayas and Mindanao, we will look for a way to bring them home," he added. Robina Asido/DMS