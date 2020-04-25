Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella on Friday confirmed that 20 additional inmates were confirmed positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a radio interview, Labella said they recorded 114 inmates and 13 Bureau of Jail and Management Penelogy (BJMP) from Cebu City Jail were infected by the virus.

“All in all, we have 127 as of today,” he said.

Labella said most of the positive cases were asymptomatic or they do not show any symptoms.

“They don’t have cough or cold but because one COVID-19 died about a week ago, we had a mass testing of all and contact tracing because we don’t know the extent of the infection,” he said.

“Most of the positive cases are asymptomatic… that is more dangerous,” he added.

Labella said they now have isolation facility, a newly-constructed building to address the decongestion in the jail.

“It can accommodate 300 detainees and because it is still vacant, we can easily transfer the ... inmates ( positive for COVID-19),” Labella said.

Based on the Department of Health (DOH) guidelines, asymptomatic should be isolated and quarantined.

“They are monitored by our jail doctors and city health officers,” he said. “And we are helping them. The detention facility is provided with masks, alcohol and disinfectants.”

Labella said they will continue mass testing inside the jail facility as they have around 40,000 testing kits they’ve ordered from South Korea.

He said Cebu City Jail has around 5,000 detainees.

Labella also said they extended their enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until May 15 last Tuesday.

“It is the same as the pronouncement of the President (Rodrigo Duterte)… I am in concurrence with the president,” Labella said.

As of Friday, the Cebu City Public Information Office said they have 348 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths. Ella Dionisio/DMS