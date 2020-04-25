The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Friday said they will start their clinical trials to determine if virgin coconut oil (VCO) will help coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients to speed up their recovery.

In a virtual briefing, DOST Secretary Fortunato Dela Pena said VCO will be added to patient and those who are under quarantine’s.

Dela Pena said they will compare the recovery of patients who took VCO and who did not.

“The intention is to show that patients or those who are under quarantine and have symptoms will recover faster by drinking VCO because we have scientific publications and early research that VCO has anti-viral properties,” he said.

Dela Pena said the DOST ethics committee approved the trial.

“So this is ready to be implemented… one group from Philippine General Hospital (PGH) will try VCO and the other group will come from Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Laguna… there should be consent from the patient who will undergo trial,” Dela Pena said.

“We know that VCO has no harmful effects or toxicity… it’s a big thing that we can show that VCO can make patient’s recovery faster because this is abundant and affordable,” he added.

If proven, Dela Pena said they can apply that VCO be approved for the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) as health food supplement.

“And if the results are good, we can further continue for further clinical trials as medicine,” he said.

Dela Pena said a laboratory test is also underway for lauric acid, which is contained in VCO to determine its effect on COVID-19.

“We also plan to test other medicines that have strong evidence to have anti-viral action on COVID-19,” he said.

The DOST said the study is entitled as “Virgin Coconut Oil and Omega-3a Adjunctive Therapy for Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19”.

“The VCO will serve as a supplement to the daily treatment regimen of the COVID-19 positive patients. The study aims to assess the possible benefits of VCO if given to patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 in addition to the drugs being assessed in the clinical trials,” Dela Peña said.

He said the clinical trial will undergo hospital-based and a community-based approach. Ella Dionisio/DMS