The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Friday said a police officer who is involved in the shooting of a former soldier at a quarantine checkpoint is undergoing inquest proceedings for a homicide case.

In a virtual briefing, Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, QCPD director, said Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo's inquest proceeding ''for a case of homicide is now ongoing''

"We based our findings on the evidence at hand,” Montejo said.

Montejo said only Florendo will be charged as they did not see any conspiracy act.

"As of now we have not established any conspiracy so we only focus on the principal (suspect),” he said.

On Wednesday, Montejo said last April 21, Florendo and three Philippine National Police ? Highway Patrol Group (PNP- HPG) trainees were manning a control point at Maligaya Drive in Fairview .

They advised the former soldier, Private First Class Winston Ragos, to go home as he is violating the enhanced community quarantine but only shouted at them.

The trainees claimed Ragos was carrying a firearm, prompting the police officer to ask him to surrender.

Ragos allegedly refused to do so prompting Florendo to shoot the ex-soldier.

According to PNP chief, Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa, the Regional Internal Affairs Service and the QCPD- Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) is conducting a probe against Florendo.

Metro Manila top cop, Police Major General Debold Sinas said the Florendo surrendered his firearm and is at the QCPD headquarters to undergo stress debriefing.

Asked if Florendo will be removed from service, Sinas said they will wait for the investigation before deciding his fate.

“He’s still a cop… he will be used in the administrative duties of the district headquarters… our guidance for now is while waiting for the investigation, he will undergo stress debriefing,” he said.

In a TV interview, National Police Commission chairperson Rogelio Casurao said they will also conduct an investigation as requested by Ragos’ family.

"We dispatched already two investigators and they are now in the scene of the investigation. The family has expressed their preference that the Napolcom should handle the investigation," Casurao said. Ella Dionisio/DMS