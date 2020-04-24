President Rodrigo Duterte expressed hope on Thursday that Ramadan would give the people peace in the wake of the coronavirus disease crisis.

"Let this occasion give us peace amidst the adversity and challenges we face each day," said Duterte in his message as Filipino-Muslims begin the month-long Ramadan on Friday.

Duterte said he joins Muslim brothers and sisters as they embark on a spiritual journey of reflection and contemplation.

"As you read the revelations of Allah with renewed dedication and vigor, may the sacred test inspire you to further lead a life of purity and clarity," he said.

Duterte also hoped their devotion and sacrifices will reaffirm their commitment to foster unity and solidarity among the fellowmen regardless of faith or creed.

Duterte also urged for the Filipino Muslims' resolve "to eschew misguided ideologies."

"As you embody the religious insights and epiphanies you have gleaned from this undertaking, may you be moved to advance out collective resolve to eschew misguided ideologies so that we may achieve a truly progressive and inclusive society," he said.

Some Filipino Muslims have been lured by terrorist groups, such as the Abu Sayyaf, which recently attack government forces, resulting in the death of 12 soldiers in Sulu. Celerina Monte/DMS