Malacanang said on Thursday that foreigners who refuse to follow the rules on the Luzon-wide enhance community quarantine are "free" to leave the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement following reports that some foreign nationals converged in a common area of a condominium compound in Taguig City despite the ongoing ECQ, which provides rules to remain inside the homes, avoid mass gatherings, and observe social distancing, among others.

"The President's message is that the ECQ covers all - whether rich, poor, Filipinos or foreigners," he said in a virtual press briefing.

"If you don't want to follow, especially the foreigners, leave the Philippines. You are free to go," Roque stressed.

Some foreigners living in condominium in Taguig reportedly were planning to file a complaint against some law enforcers who stormed the area.

The Philippine National Police said that it received a report about people converging in the common area, including the pool, in the condominium compound, prompting law enforcers to proceed in the place enforce the quarantine rules. Celerina Monte/DMS