The shooting incident resulting in the death of a retired military personnel in a checkpoint in Quezon City had nothing to do with President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier statement to "shoot dead" those who would violate the enhanced community quarantine amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, Malacanang said on Thursday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said investigation has been ongoing regarding the incident where Winston Ragos was shot dead by a police officer manning the checkpoint.

"This (incident) has no relation on whatever the President had said; and the police did not say that he was enforcing and order from the President. So, let us not put any interpretation on this thing, which has no basis at all. If at all, it's a speculation, it's a conjecture, it is not factual," he said.

In a previous televised public message, Duterte told the police and military manning the checkpoints to "shoot them dead," referring to quarantine violators, particularly those who would instigate and hold rallies.

He issued the statement early this month after the demonstration by some residents in Quezon City allegedly following the instigation of left-leaning group Kadamay despite the lockdown, which prohibits mass gatherings and calls for the observance of social distancing and for the people to remain in their homes. Celerina Monte/DMS