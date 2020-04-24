Malacanang lauded on Thursday the result of an international survey, showing that 4 in 5 Filipinos agree in the government's handing of the coronavirus crisis.

Gallup International, a center for public and political studies, on its second "snap poll" in 17 countries, the result of which was released on April 21, said that 80 percent of the respondents in the Philippines have agreed with the government's handling of the COVID-19 problem.

This was higher compared to the 70 percent, which came out in the end of March.

"The President (Rodrigo Duterte) is thankful because 80 percent of the Filipinos have the opinion that the government is handling the COVID issue here well," Roque said.

He also noted the result of the same survey, showing that 86 percent of the Filipinos are ready to sacrifice some of their rights to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and 88 percent have said they were afraid that either him/herself or someone in his/her family may actually the virus.

Roque assured that whatever would be the decision of the President after April 30 would be what is good for the country.

The extended Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine is set to end by April 30. But Duterte has consulted various experts, Cabinet members, and some members of the legislators on what action to take after the end of the month.

In the same survey, Gallup International said that Japan ranked second in terms of dissatisfaction with authorities in regard to COVID-19 situation. Thailand ranked first.

"The second place in terms of dissatisfaction remains Japan ? 69% disagree that the authorities are handling the situation well (increase by 7 points)," it said. Celerina Monte/DMS