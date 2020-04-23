The Bureau of Jail Management and Penolgy (BJMP) will establish two COVID-19 isolation center in Pampanga and Quezon provinces.

This was announced by Jail Chief Insp. Xavier Solda, BJMP spokesman, in a virtual public briefing on Wednesday.

"We will add one (isolation center) in Central Luzon in San Fernando, Pampanga and another one in the province of Quezon," he said.

The BJMP has its COVID-19 isolation center in Payatas, Quezon City. The facility is currently isolating 41 persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

"We first isolated the 17, then we have added 24 so a total of 41 (person deprived of liberty, PDL)... at the COVID isolation center in Quezon City and we are continuously monitoring them... Those who are there at the COVID isolation center in Payatas area are in good condition. We have doctor and nurses who monitor them 24/7," he said

Solda said based on the latest data confirmed COVID -19 cases among their inmates remain at nine but he noted that it does not include cases in Cebu City as the BJMP have not yet received an official report.

"Well we received information as it was announced by the local government of Cebu City but we haven't received report on that. As of today we still have nine," he said.

Solda said despite the strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus in jails, the BJMP expanded electronic visitation where inmates were given a chance to talk to their families. Robina Asido/DMS