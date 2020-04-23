A Police Master Sergeant is under investigation after he surrendered to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) following his involvement in the death of a retired Philippine Army soldier in Barangay Pasong Putik on Tuesday.

Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, QCPD director, said Police Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo Jr,who is assigned at Fairview Police Station.

Florendo will face criminal and administrative investigation as he surrendered and turned in his service firearm used in the shooting incident of the retired Armyman near a quarantine checkpoint.

Montejo said investigation is being conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) and the District Internal Affairs Service.

Initial police report showed around 2:30 pm, April 21, Florendo and four police trainees from the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) were manning a quarantine control point along Maligaya Drive, Barangay Pasong Putik when retired army personnel, Winston Ragos, 34, approached the trainees and started shouting and uttering intimidating words.

Florendo asked Ragos to go home as he was violating the ECQ. But Ragos ignored Florendo, as he identified himself as a former soldier.

Montejo said the police cautiously approached and ordered Ragos to surrender. Instead, Ragos tried to pull out something from his sling bag. prompting Florendo to shoot Ragos who was rushed to Commonwealth Hospital.

Ragos was declared dead around 5:57 pm by the attending physician.

Investigators recovered Ragos' sling bag and a cal. 38 revolver loaded with four bullets.

Montejo said the action of Florendo is a “judgement call” since Ragos was carrying a firearm.

“But still we are conducting investigation,” Montejo said.

Montejo reiterated his appeal to the public to obey ECQ guidelines and to stay home to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Ella Dionisio/DMS