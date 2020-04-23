The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said one of the generals confined in the hospital following a helicopter crash last March 5 is conscious.

In a radio interview, Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said Police Major General Mariel Magaway, Directorate for Intelligence, is awake and undergoing physical and occupational therapy.

“(General) Magaway had indicated good vital signs. In fact, he has now rehabilitation… His reaction and the perception of his brain are all normal. He can recall you, and you can talk to him sometimes,” Gamboa said.

Police Major General Jose Maria Victor Ramos, Directorate for Comptrollership, is still unconscious.

“It is saddening that we are still praying that General Ramos will be able to recover,” the PNP chief said.

Gamboa said the two generals are the only ones left in the hospital while the helicopter pilot and his co-pilot are undergoing rehabilitation.

Earlier, Gamboa said due to the threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) the family of the two generals cannot visit them.

The two generals were with Gamboa, his aide, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, two pilots and one crew when the helicopter crashed after hitting a high tension wire in Laguna last March 5. Ella Dionisio/DMS