Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go on Tuesday said he favors extending the enhanced community quarantine measures to further contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

Go said that he is in favor of extending the quarantine measures in Metro Manila for another 15 days given that cases are still rising in the metropolis.

"As senator, I agree to extend the lockdown in Metro Manila for another fifteen days. Cases are increasing, " Go told dzMM.

Go said President Rodrigo Duterte will meet with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Thursday to decide on whether to extend or modify the existing ECQ.

He also asked the public for their full cooperation so the country to overcome the crisis soon.

Go said Duterte is still mulling over the possible extension of the enhanced community quarantine, and had consulted experts and former health secretaries on the best way to contain and eventually stop the outbreak.

Go also said that there is nothing wrong with the deployment of military personnel if the enhanced community quarantine measures are extended to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines imposed by the national government.

As for updates regarding government assistance to vulnerable sectors, Go said that the Department of Social Welfare and Development is prioritizing the provision of the social amelioration program (SAP) assistance to the most affected sectors.

Go also advised employees of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that the government will also implement the Small Business Wage Subsidy (SBWS) program through the Department of Finance and the Social Security System to help the lower middle class.