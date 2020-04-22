President Rodrigo Duterte is offering up to P10-million reward for any Filipino who could discover a vaccine against the coronavirus disease, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government would also provide grant to the University of the Philippines and University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital for the development of the vaccine.

"Since COVID-19 is a Public Enemy Number 1 not only in the Philippines but in the whole world, the President announced that he will give a reward of up to P10 million to any Filipino who can discover vaccine against COVID-19. The President also asked (me) to announce that he will give substantial grant to UP and UP-PGH to develop the vaccine against COVID-19," he said.

Duterte earlier said the Philippines is ready to participate in clinical trials and medical studies, including the use of Japanese manufactured anti-drug flu Avigan, to fight COVID-19.

He also said that if there is a vaccine against the virus, he would immediately lift the enhanced community quarantine.

Duterte has placed the whole of Luzon, including Metro Manila, under ECQ to limit the movement of the people and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The ECQ will be until April 30. But there were proposals to maintain the ECQ after the end of the month or enforce it under a modified scheme. Celerina Monte/DMS