The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) deployed around 800 reservists to different areas in Metro Manila to help local government units implement the enhanced community quarantine.

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said the deployment in Manila and Quezon City started on Monday. Reservists were sent to Pasay, Paranaque, Taguig and Pateros on Tuesday.

"Right now, we have started the deployment of some of our troops. First, we deploy our reservists. They were around 800 of them that we have deployed, 500 were deployed in parts of Quezon City and Manila, 300 in (Pasay) Paranaque, (Taguig and Pateros) for a total of 800 reservists," said Arevalo at the Laging Handa briefing on Tuesday

"They volunteered to help their local government on the distribution of relief goods for their constituents, at the same time if needed they will also assist in restoring the peace and order. They will be in complete military uniform and they will be under the command of the regular members of the AFP," he added.

Arevalo said the AFP also sent 15 additional military vehicles to conduct loudspeaker operations while patrolling different roads in Metro Manila.

"The people will see more AFP vehicles to patrol our roads, not only the major roads but the secondary roads and streets within the community," he said.

"The loudspeaker operations aim to remind the public, especially those who forgot to observe the physical distancing and curfew hours. That will be announced by the loudspeaker onboard our vehicles," he added.

Arevalo added that the AFP may still deploy more troops if people continue to violate the enhanced community quarantine. Robina Asido/DMS