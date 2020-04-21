The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Monday said a personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Batallion (RMFB) was shot dead by his colleague in Taguig City last week.

Police Major General Debold Sinas, NCRPO director, said the victim, Police Executive Master Sergeant Edwin San Joaquin was talking with the duty radio operator around 8:48am when the suspect, Police Corporal Bryan Quinagoran appeared and shot him twice.

San Joaquin managed to run for help but the suspect ran after him and shot the master sergeant.

San Joaquin was rushed to Parañaque Doctors Hospital but was declared dead on arrival (DOA) by the attending physician.

Quinagoran is detained at the Taguig City Custodial Facility and a case of murder was charged against him by the Taguig City Prosecutors Office through electronic inquest.

According to Sinas, Quinagoran is suffering from major depressive disorder and has been taking anti-psychotic and anti-depressant drugs for a week.

He said Quinagora was scheduled to visit his family in Cagayan before the incident.

"The case is still under investigation. We are looking into a lot of possible scenarios that may have driven PCorporal Quinagoran to do this to his senior officer... we will fully investigate this case and that justice will be given to the family of our fallen comrade,” Sinas said. Ella Dionisio/DMS