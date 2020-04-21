The Civilian Human Resources of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) will donate a portion of their salary reaching at least half a million pesos in May to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Maj. Aristides Galang, Philippine Air Force spokesman. said Monday the donation will be turned over to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

"This generous and laudable gesture will accumulate a total amount of P 536,600.00 which will be turned over to the Office of Civil Defense for the procurement of medical supplies and equipment of healthcare workers and other frontliners," he said

"This selfless act highlights our CivHR’s strong sense of “Diwa at Malasakit” for our frontliners and kababayans despite being affected by this pandemic," said Galang.

"It also underlines their genuine and enduring support for our men in uniform and to the AFP organization as a whole," he added. Robina Asido/DMS