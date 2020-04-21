The death toll due to the April 17 clash in Sulu reached to 12 after a critically wounded soldier died in a hospital in Zamboanga City on Monday morning.

Major Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the soldier who died was Staff Sergeant Alexander Bolesa.

Encinas said Bolesa died while being treated at Ciudad Medical Zamboanga around 7:14 am Monday.

He said Bolesa sustained multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of his body damaging his lungs, liver and intestine.

Encinas said 12 wounded soldiers were in stable condition while one is still under observation.

Last Friday, eleven soldiers were killed and 14 other troops were wounded in a clash with ASG members, led by Radullan Sahiron and Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan, at the vicinity of Brgy Danag, Patikul, Sulu. Robina Asido/DMS