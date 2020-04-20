Malacanang is urging the public to report to them any human rights violation allegedly committed by the authorities while the country is under the state of health emergency.

In a statement on Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said there were concerns on alleged human rights violations by local government units against alleged offenders who disobeyed the rules and health protocols of the enhanced community quarantine being implemented in Luzon, including Metro Manila, and in other parts of the country.

"As we are not fully aware of the details of such violations, we will appreciate receipt of detailed information of the same for proper action by the appropriate agencies," he said.

He assured that any human rights violation would not be tolerated.

He said the Department of Interior and Local Government, which supervises both the LGUs and the Philippine National Police, is "committed to uphold human rights at all times and will not tolerate any violation during this period of ECQ."

However, Roque said the Palace takes note on the efforts of the LGUs on how they devise and operationalize social distancing and other preventive measures under the ECQ.

"We give due credit to these efforts happening on the ground, along with other interventions, in order to make the ECQ effective in containing the spread of the coronavirus disease," he said.

Roque said that under the current circumstances, the government as well as the LGUs, enforces the law as "reasonably strict as possible" for the full protection of the people.

"While such protection measures spell the difference between life and death, they are implemented well within the rule of law, and are respectful of the human dignity and human rights of everyone," he said.

At the same time, he underscored the need for everyone to observe social distancing, curfew hours, and other protocols during these difficult times.

The official reiterated the call to the people to stay at home as much as possible and not to violate the ECQ rules.

He said the government needs everyone's cooperation in fighting the pandemic.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health reported that confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 6,259, with 572 recoveries and 409 deaths. Celerina Monte/DMS