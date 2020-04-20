The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has warned the public from giving out bank details and other important information online as authorities have reported a "100 percent" rise in "phishing."

In the virtual press briefing on Saturday, IATF Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles noted that many people do their purchases online amid the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon and other parts of the country.

"Now, many are buying their groceries and bread online and they are being delivered. There are online banking or the bills are being paid online," he said.

"While this has helped many of us cope with the limitation brought about by the ECQ, the National Bureau of Investigation and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas report a 100 percent increase in phishing," Nograles said.

He said the NBI and BSP have warned everyone to be cautious when it comes to the bank details.

He noted that the modus operandi of those involved in phishing is that they would pretend to be employees of the bank and they would ask for the details, including account number or password.

"Don't give them. The bank doesn't ask those (information)," he said.

Nograles also warned people against those asking for donations online.

He said there were criminals who are posing as members of some respected institutions.

"So, we encourage everyone to please double check and verify these requests for donation. It's better to donate to those whom we personally know or persons who are being endorsed to us by those close to us," he said.

The official urged those who have complaints to lodge them before the NBI via its website. Celerina Monte/DMS