Malacañang has condemned the recent clash between the government troops and the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu, resulting in the death of 11 soldiers and wounding of 14 others.

Despite the incident, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government is always ready to crush the enemies of the state.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the latest incident in Patikul, Sulu," he said in a statement on Saturday.

He said the enemies of the state choose no date and occasion as they strike even during the time of pandemic.

"But let this serve as a warning to all: Our authorities remain ready and prepared to crush the enemies of the government and quell any armed attack amid the existing state of calamity and public health emergency," Roque stressed.

The military as well as the police has been on the forefront in maintaining order amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine. The various local government units have also placed their respective areas under quarantine to prevent further spread of the virus.

The Abu Sayyaf members believed to be under ASG leader Radullan Sahiron attacked government troops on April 17.

An hour-long firefight ensued leaving 11 soldiers dead and 14 others wounded.

Roque said this was the government troops' second encounter with the same terrorist group; the first one was on April 16 injuring three soldiers. Celerina Monte/DMS