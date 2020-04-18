President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua as acting Director-General of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte accepted the resignation of NEDA Director-General and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia.

"The Palace confirms that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has accepted the resignation of Socieconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia who resigned due to personal reasons, and has appointed Department of Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua as Acting NEDA Secretary," he said.

In a statement, Pernia said he decided to quit from his post after reflection during Holy and consultations with his family and close colleagues.

His decision was due "partly to personal reasons and partly to differences in development philosophy with a few of my fellow Cabinet members," Pernia said.

"I leave NEDA knowing that we have initiated and implemented meaningful changes that will help the country overcome these challenging times and on to a higher growth trajectory," he said.

He thanked Duterte for appointing him and his colleagues in NEDA for their trust and confidence in his leadership.

Pernia was the first Cabinet official to resign as the country grapples with the coronavirus disease pandemic, which is also greatly affecting the economy. Celerina Monte/DMS