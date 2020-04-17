The Philippine National Police- Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) issued 71 tickets to drivers who violated the enhanced community quarantine during their operations Wednesday.

Police Brigadier General Eliseo Cruz, HPG director, said 36 drivers received temporary operator’s permit (TOP) while 35 received ordinance violation receipt (OVR).

Cruz said their operations started from 10am to 1pm and 3:30pm to 7pm at VV Soliven along EDSA, Quezon City and at flyover of Ortigas Northbound.

In a radio interview, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said the issued tickets have corresponding fines ranging from P700 to P1, 000.

Banac said even those who are authorized to go outside but are still being accompanied by an individual who is not authorized will receive a ticket from HPG.

“You can only move in your immediate vicinity, in barangay or village where you can buy your groceries but when you go out on major highways, expect that you will be inspected… and if there is someone with you who is not authorized to go outside, it is just better to go back because you will really receive a ticket,” he said.

He said they received reports that some authorized individuals are using their privilege to earn by allowing unauthorized persons to ride in their vehicles.

“We remind the public to not do this,” Banac said.

Banac said no transportation app services were allowed to operate during the enhanced community quarantine.

Those unauthorized individuals who need to buy basic essential goods such as medicine in areas outside their residents should just avail of the courier services which are allowed to operate.

“Courier services are allowed to pass through control points,” Banac said.

On Wednesday, Joint Task Force COVID Shield said mobile checkpoints and Oplan Habol was created to prevent unauthorized individuals from going in and out of Metro Manila after cars were seen in roads during the weekend, especially Easter Sunday. Ella Dionisio/DMS