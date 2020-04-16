Government forces apprehended five individuals and confiscated smuggled cigarettes while conducting maritime patrol operation off the waters of Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

Major Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command, said troops of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao apprehended five persons and seized 200 boxes of smuggled cigarettes worth P7.975 million from a watercraft intercepted around 4:50 am.

Encinas said the confiscated items and apprehended individuals were turned over to the Bureau of Customs.

"The smuggled items had no internal revenue stamps, violating Section 6 of Republic Act No. 8240 and the Customs Law," he said.

"The apprehended vessel was temporarily brought to Ensign Majini Pier, Naval Station Romulo Espaldon, Bagong Calarian, this city for documentation while awaiting for proper turn over to Bureau of Customs and PDEA for dispositive action," he added.

Rear Admiral Erick Kagaoan, Naval Forces Western Mindanao Commander, said the government forces "sustained the conduct of maritime interdictions to curb illegal activities such as smuggling in the southern frontiers."

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, WestMinCom Commander said the "naval troops conduct intensified operations to suppress illegal importation of goods, such as cigarettes, in the maritime borders of Western Mindanao." Robina Asido/DMS