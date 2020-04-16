President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the strict implementation of the policy on "authorized persons outside of residence" after many vehicles were observed plying major thoroughfares, such as Edsa, during the past days.

In a virtual press briefing, Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that Duterte and even the IATF members observed that many of the Filipinos were not conscious anymore about the ongoing enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, including Metro Manila, and other parts of the country.

"So to address this and the reported increase in the number of vehicles travelling along EDSA and other major thoroughfares of Metro Manila, and upon the order of the President, the Philippine National Police will strictly impose the policy on authorized persons outside of residence," he said.

Nograles said the PNP-Highway Patrol Group has been ordered to implement the inspection of private vehicles to determine whether the driver and passengers belong to the list of APOR or not.

He said if the individuals inside the vehicles are not authorized, the HPG personnel would issue the Land Transportation Office violation receipts or Metropolitan Development Authority Ordinance Violation Receipt tickets against the drivers of the private vehicles transporting unauthorized persons outside residence as identified by the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield.

Nograles reiterated that the only authorized persons to go out are the medical and health workers, employees of essential services, and other identified frontliners.

He said the strict implementation of the lockdown is necessary to prevent the virus from spreading.

"We appeal to everyone to please cooperate and as much as possible stay home," he said.

The official also urged the barangay officials to police their own ranks and the entire communities. Celerina Monte/DMS