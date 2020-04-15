Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday said he issued a show cause order against two barangay chairpersons from Quezon City and Caloocan City for allegedly violating physical distancing measures and holding gatherings despite the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ)

Año said Leny Leticia Gilvano of Barangay Libis, Quezon City was ordered to explain within 72 hours why she should not be charged with an administrative or criminal case for organizing a parade last April 9.

“The parade in Barangay Libis cause people to go out and gatherin the streets. It violates the strict physical distancing that may cause harm to the people because of the virus,” he said.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte admonished Gilvano and ordered her to explain last Saturday.

He also issued show cause orders to barangay chairman Brix John Reyes and barangay councilors Romualdo Reyes and John Cris Domingo of Barangay 129 in Caloocan, They were allegedly involved in illegal cockfighting at the Manila North Cemetery last Black Saturday, April 11.

“We expect barangay officials to be with the national government in implementing the enhanced community quarantine but there are still some who led cockfighting in their area. They will be held liable,” said Año.

Interior Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya, they are coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for possible filing of criminal charges against these two barangay chairmen.

“The team of Undersecretary Martin Diño is now compiling all of these reports and we will be issuing more show cause orders in the coming days,” said Malaya.

Under Section 5.1.1 of DILG Memo Circular dated March 21, 2020, “all LGUs are charged with the promotion of health and safety within their jurisdictions. As such, they are to take the lead in the prevention and control of the spread of COVID-19 at the local level.”

In Section 5.1.9 of the same memorandum circular, LGUs are mandated to enforce prohibition of mass gatherings.

“As social distancing is enforced to combat the further spread of Covid-19, mass gatherings shall be strictly deterred by LGUs.,” the circular said.

As of April 13, 2020, there are 4,932 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines with 315 deaths and 242 recovered patients.

In National Capital Region, Quezon City ranks first and Caloocan 10th with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Ella Dionisio/DMS