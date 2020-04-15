The Philippine National Police (PNP) said stricter inspection at checkpoints caused traffic at South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) going to Metro Manila on Tuesday morning.

In a radio interview, Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar, Joint Task Force COVID Shield commander, said they imposed stricter inspection as some individuals who are not authorized to go out are still trying to pass in checkpoints after the extension of the enhanced community quarantine.

Eleazar added this only shows police personnel manning the checkpoints are doing their jobs. He apologized for the inconvenience it caused.

“Maybe they just get used that some can still manage to pass checkpoints but now that we are more stricter once a vehicle has someone who is not authorized (to leave their homes) inside, they will be asked to u-turn and go back,” he said.

“If you can see the entire Luzon looks like a ghost town but if you look at checkpoints you really expect a delay there because everything is being checked by the police officer… we apologize to the public but if you see that vehicles are lining up (at checkpoints), it means the police personnel are working,” he added.

Eleazar said stricter inspection was being done to avoid violators of the ECQ.

He warned that in the coming days, those who are still trying to go outside their houses despite being not authorized to do so will not only be cautioned but will receive a ticket .

“If they will not be cautioned, they will just keep on violating the law,” Eleazar said.

According to the JTF COVID Shield commander, they have a total of 3,593 Quarantine Control Points (QCPs) and 107 Dedicated Control Points (DCPs) nationwide which are being manned by around 33,000 policemen and other members of the task force. Ella Dionisio/DMS