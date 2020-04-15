The Philippine government will repatriate 38 stranded Malaysian nationals to Sabah, an official said on Tuesday

In a virtual press briefing, Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the IATF directed the Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur to coordinate with the Sabah National Security Council for the requested return of the 38 Malaysians to Sandakan.

The Department of Foreign Affairs was also ordered to submit "the information" of the Malaysian nationals to the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, he added.

Nograles did not say why the government needs to coordinate first with the concerned security and intelligence agencies of both Sabah and the Philippines.

The official also said the IATF has designated the Metro Manila Development Authority and the chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao as chair of the Regional Inter-Agency Task Groups against coronavirus disease in their respective regions.

For all other regions, Nograles said the office of the Civil Defense through its regional offices shall act as chair.

The IATF also established a sub-task unit for the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers under the National Task Force Task Group on Response Operations, Sub Task Group on Quarantine Facilities, to facilitate the quarantine requirement of all repatriated OFWs, whether sea-based or land-based. Celerina Monte/DMS