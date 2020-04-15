President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that the Philippines is ready to participate in the clinical trials and medical studies, including the use of Japanese manufactured anti-drug flu Avigan, to fight coronavirus disease.

In his intervention during the video conference in the ASEAN Plus Three Summit on COVID-19, Duterte underscored the need to continue to work together to end the pandemic with finality.

"Our most urgent priority is strengthening the capacity of our healthcare systems. We call for the increased production and the facilitation of trade of vital medical equipment and supplies in our region," he said.

Duterte said the Philippines supports the creation of regional reserves of medical supplies to better equip the countries in the fight against the virus.

"But equally important, we must significantly enhance scientific cooperation, particularly in the area of vaccine and anti-viral treatment research and development," he said.

"The Philippines is ready to participate in clinical trials and medical studies of potential vaccines and medicines such as Avigan," Duterte said

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who also participated in the meeting, is reportedly backing Avigan, a drug being developed by Japanese firm Fujifilm, to treat patients with COVID-19.

"We are confident our scientists and experts within and outside our region will rise to this colossal challenge. A vaccine and/or treatment must be found sooner rather than later," Duterte said.

He said it is everyone's duty to make sure that all countries will have fair and easy access to vaccines and treatments.

He proposed that discussions on modalities should be started.

Duterte also reiterated the need for the unhampered flow of goods in the region.

"Imposing unnecessary trade restrictions on staple foods, such as rice, and other basic commodities will be harmful to everyone. We have to keep ASEAN markets open and ensure supply chain connectivity. We must also utilize existing mechanisms, such as the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve," he added.

Duterte also thanked ASEAN dialogue partners - Japan, South Korea and China - for their "timely and generous assistance in our time of great need especially those on the end of the line." Celerina Monte/DMS