President Rodrigo Duterte has reappointed lawyer Harry Roque as his spokesperson, Malacanang said on Monday.

Roque replaced Salvador Panelo, who will remain as chief presidential legal counsel.

"Harry Roque will be back to his previous post. I'm still the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel. I will be performing the same role as the President's chief lawyer and issuing statements as such," Panelo told reporters in a text message.

In a separate statement, Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Rachel Queenie Rodulfo said Roque has accepted the offer to rejoin the Duterte administration.

"Mr. Roque will hold the same position he formerly held, Presidential Spokesperson with the rank of Secretary," she said.

Roque resigned as presidential spokesperson prior to the 2019 midterm elections.

He was supposed to run for senator but he later quit from the race.

In a text message to reporters, Roque said he would proceed to the Palace later in the day. Celerina Monte/DMS