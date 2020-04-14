The city government of Makati on Monday announced that residents are required to wear face masks if they are going out of their houses.

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay signed City Ordinance No. 2020-089 ordering residents to use face masks and those who will violate will be fined from 1,000 to P5,000.

It added third offense violators may face up to six months detention.

Face masks must be worn in common areas of condominiums, hotels, motels, apartments, apartelles and such places.

“We are also directing business, commercial and other establishment, also transport service, to assure that those who are entering or riding are wearing face mask,” Binay said.

“They have the right to stop them from entering (establishments) and riding (public transportations) if they are not wearing face masks,” she added.

Residents can use face shields, ear-loop masks, cloth masks, handkerchiefs, scarfs, indigenous, reusable or do-it-yourself masks.

Also signed was City Ordinance No. 2020-088 or mandatory quarantine for those who are confirmed or suspected for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) based on the protocols of the Department of Health (DOH), Makati Health Department or other concerned authorities. Ella Dionisio/DMS

“Someone who is under quarantine should not communicate with other residents aside from medical frontliners or health workers who are taking care of them,” Binay said.

Excluded from the ordinance are those who have Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) or other infectious or communicable diseases that doesn’t need quarantine.

Binay said these ordinances are important in making their measure for effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

As of April 12, Makati Health Department recorded 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 where 496 were persons under investigation (PUI), 302 were persons under monitoring (PUM), 18 deaths and 23 recoveries. Ella Dionisio/ DMS