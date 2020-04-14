Agriculture Secretary William Dar signed on Monday a memorandum circular extending the suggested retail price (SRP) and enforcement of a price freeze on basic agricultural and fishery commodities in Metro Manila.

The SRP was issued as part of the administrative circular no.01 Series of 2020 "to ensure the availability of basic commodities at reasonable price."

"By the powers vested upon the DA, the implementation of the SRP for basic agricultural and fishery commodities as per DA AC No. 01 Series of 2020 is herby extended. A price freeze for rice and other agricultural commodities shall also be enforced in Metro Manila," the circular stated.

Dar said the memorandum circular was issued to expand the coverage of the price freeze policy that includes enforcement of the suggested retail price.

"We included other food items commonly bought by households," he said during a virtual press conference at the DA central office in Quezon City.

"The expansion of the list forms part of our continuing efforts to ensure availability of basic commodities at reasonable prices in Metro Manila and other urban markets nationwide," he added.

The memorandum also noted that under the Price Act, the government shall ensure availability of basic and prime commodities at reasonable prices at all times without denying business entities earn a fair profit.

Products covered by the SRP include milkfish (cage-cultured) for 162 pesos per kilo, tilapia (pond-cultured, fresh-chilled) for 120 pesos per kilo, roundscad or galunggong (imported) for 130 pesos per kilo, pork (pigue/kasim) for 190 pesos per kilo and liempo for 225 pesos per kilo,

chicken (whole) for 130 pesos per kilo, refined sugar for 50 pesos per kilo, brown sugar for 45 pesos per kilo, red onion for 95 pesos per kilo and garlic for 70 pesos per kilo for imported and 120 pesos per kilo for the local variety.

The SRP for imported rice ranges from P51 per kilo for special to regular of P39 per kilo, while local rice rangers from P53 per kilo for special to regular of P33 per kilo and NFA rice of P27 per kilo.

Thirty milliliters of cooking oil costs P24 and P50 for one liter

Dar stressed that the current supply of major agri-fishery products is enough to meet the demand, and urged the public not to panic or buy more than they consume.

With the strengthening of the DA Bantay Presyo Task Force that works in partnership with the Local Price Coordinating Councils, Dar warned individuals who will violate the price freeze.

"We will apprehend and file cases against price freeze violators," Dar said. Robina Asido/DMS