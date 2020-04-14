Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Monday said there will be no graduation ceremonies, especially in Luzon, where there is ongoing enhanced community quarantine, due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat.

In a radio interview, Briones said they advised Department of Education ( DepEd) regional offices that graduation rites are not allowed as social distancing is the most advisable measure to prevent the spread of virus.

“It is not allowed in Luzon, in Visayas and Mindanao, there are local government units who also declared lockdown so we are discouraging this but they have to inform the students,” she said.

In a press conference last month, Briones said DepEd does not advocate nor promote mass passing as it is not a policy of the Duterte administration.

DepEd said since the ECQ came at the last quarter of the school year, teachers have a basis to grade students even without final examinations.

Briones said this is not the first time graduation ceremonies were postponed as there are instances which force postponements, such as natural disasters.

“But they can get their school records (and) diploma,” Briones said.

But as of the moment, Briones said parents are more anxious on the opening of classes which is usually held in June.

She said they are conducting a survey and consultation withparents and the community.

“Some want it to move on August but our concern is if we move it to that date, then that will be permanent… that’s why there is a consultation,” she said.

“We are looking on the public’s reaction on what should be the school calendar for this year,” she added.

Briones also said they are making online classes available nationwide to help learners who can study through this mode.

She added home schooling is also allowed and they can use the Deped’s Commons, which consists of lesson plan, materials, and test.

“Because what is more important is the curriculum itself,” Briones said. Ella Dionisio/DMS