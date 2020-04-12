Authorities on Friday arrested four suspects, including two Chinese, for selling allegedly overpriced thermal scanners.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said police units and the Department of Trade and Industry conducted an entrapment operation around 2 pm at a gasoline station in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City which resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

An initial police report said the operation was conducted after they received an information that suspects, Jean Collin Tacderas, 18; Crisostomo Bautista Jr., 47; Hui Xu, 46; and Zhong Chao Zhao, 40 were engaged in selling thermal scanners.

Based on their investigation, suspects are selling the item at P4, 300 beyond DTI’s suggested price of P3, 400.

Confiscated were 80 pieces thermal scanner and their vehicle.

Suspects are under police custody and will face charges for violating the Price Act in relation to Bayanihan Heal as One Act. Ella Dionisio/DMS