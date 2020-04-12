The number of curfew violators apprehended during the enhanced community quarantine has surpassed the 100,000 mark, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Police data Saturday said PNP deputy chief for operations Lieutenant Guillermo Eleazar disclosed 101, 974 persons were accosted for violating curfew hours since March 17 up to April 10.

Eleazar said 72, 265 or about 70.86 percent were only warned while 4,727 others were fined and 24,982 were charged.

Of the total, 60, 040 were apprehended in Luzon, which has been under quarantine since March 17, while 18, 514 were from Visayas and 23, 420 from Mindanao.

PNP data showed that 675 persons were arrested for hoarding, profiteering and manipulating medical supplies prices.

A total of 7, 975 public utility vehicles were apprehended.

The enhanced community quarantine in Luzon was extended by President Rodrigo Duterte up to April 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Based on the Department of Health, COVID-19 cases in the country are 4,195, with 221 deaths and 140 recoveries. Ella Dionisio/DMS