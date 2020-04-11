President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed hope that the "spirit of Lent" inspires Filipinos to move ahead with faith and peace as they observe the Lenten season amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In his Lenten message issued on Thursday, Duterte said by remembering the death of Jesus Christ at the cross, "we remind ourselves of the immense power of love and compassion which is able to tear down walls of prejudice, selfishness and hate."

"Indeed, the opportunity for solemn prayer and reflection gives us a magnified view of the victory that is found in enduring sacrifice," he said.

"Let the spirit of Lent inspire us to move ahead with faith and peace in our hearts as we persevere in bringing lasting and transformative change in our society," Duterte stressed.

Guided by the sense of hope and grace, Duterte hoped that the people walk with renewed fervor and faith towards the shared path of a brighter and better future for all.

Maundy Thursday, April 9, and Good Friday, April 10, are declared as national holidays in the Philippines with population mostly Christians. Celerina Monte/DMS