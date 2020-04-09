Authorities confiscated one million pesos worth of medical supplies from a beautician in Manila last Monday.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo , the Quezon City director, said they received information about the suspect, Merlita Toong, 47, who is selling alcohol, facemasks and safety googles beyond the suggested retail price (SRP).

“A gallon of alcohol was sold by the suspect at P690 but according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) the SRP is P520,” Montejo said.

In coordination with DTI and the 301st SMG (Special Mission Group) Philippine Air Force, Quezon City operatives conducted a buy -bust operation at a parlor in Sta. Cruz around 2:30 pm.

“A poseur buyer ordered 50 gallons of isopropyl alcohol, twenty boxes of disposable face masks and safety goggles which amounted to P126,600. After receiving the buy-bust money, the suspect was arrested,” Montejo said.

The operatives also seized 40 gallons of isopropyl alcohol, 15,000 pieces of disposable face masks, 250 pieces of safety goggles and 96 liters of isopropyl alcohol amounting to P1,266,700.

Toong was brought to the QC-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Field Unit in Camp Karingal.

She will be charged with violating the Price Act in relation to Presidential Proclamation 922 or Declaration of State of Public Health Emergency throughout the Philippines

Montejo commended the operatives and warned people who are taking advantage of the national health crisis brought about by the COVID 19 pandemic to stop all their illegal activities or face the full force of the law. Ella Dionisio/DMS