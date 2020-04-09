The Philippine government urged on Wednesday the public to honor the frontliners amid the coronavirus disease battle through simultaneous applause starting Thursday, April 9, the Day of Valor.

Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the simultaneous applause will be held at 5pm everyday beginning April 9.

"The extension of the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) means that for the next few weeks we will be dependent on our frontliners and relying on them for our health, security and safety. While the majority of us are in the comfort of our homes, (we) will be relying on them to go to work so that we can continue to buy essentials like food and medicine. The people are asking too much from our frontliners; we will continue to say, they are our real-life heroes," he said in the virtual press briefing.

"It is only appropriate, therefore, that tomorrow, on (the Day of Valor), we honor all of them with a simple gesture of gratitude that we hope to carry on for the duration of the ECQ," he said.

April 9 is a double public holiday. It is the Day of Valor and Maundy Thursday.

"Everyday, beginning tomorrow, we urge our countrymen to go to their doorways or their windows to applaud the medical workers, police, military, skeletal work forces from the (public) and private sectors, LGU (local government units) employees distributing relief goods, and the members of the media," he said.

For "modern approach," he said others could post or share videos via Facebook, Instagram, or Tiktok every afternoon.

Others could even sing or dance to show the frontliners the support and to send them "good vibes" in this challenging time, Nograles said.

He also acknowledged the artists who have been doing fund-raising drives to assist the frontliners and also the designers for doing the personal protective equipment.

"These are just some shining examples of generosity that have been displayed during these trying times," he said.

Nograles also thanked members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, who aside from being on the frontline to keep people safe, have also decided to donate part of their salary to help the people in need.

Quoting AFP spokesperson Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, Nograles said each regular AFP member from the highest ranking general to the lowest ranking personnel - will donate an amount based on a certain percentage of their respective base pays for the month of May.

The deductions that will be donated will be equitable according to rank, such as in the case of AFP Chief of Staff General Filemon Santos Jr., he will give the biggest contribution of P10,484, while the lowest ranking soldiers, such as privates, airmen, or apprentice seamen, will be donating P100. Celerina Monte/DMS