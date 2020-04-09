The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has downloaded the cash assistance for most local government units in Metro Manila, to distribute the money to beneficiaries even during the Lenten break, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said on Wednesday.

In the virtual press briefing, IATF Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the DSWD National Capital Region Field Office has established 17 Social Amelioration Program monitoring teams to supervise the full implementation of the first tranche of the cash subsidy for those greatly affected by the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine due to coronavirus disease crisis.

He said the DSWD also requested state-run Land Bank of the Philippines to open on Saturdays to facilitate SAP implementation for the 17 NCR LGUs even on weekends.

Citing the DSWD report, Nograles cited that the following LGUs have already been issued the checks for the emergency subsidy program after they have completed the requirements: City of Manila ? P1.48 billion; City of Parañaque ? P621.39 million; Caloocan ? P1.72 billion; Marikina ? P449.88 million; Pasig ? P750.93 million; Quezon City ? P3.02 billion; Mandaluyong ? P368.37 million; Muntinlupa ? P430.68 million; and Taguig ? P739.97 million.

"As of Monday, sixteen Metro Manila LGUs have complied with the requirements and are ready to implement the SAP (Social Amelioration Program) before the Holy Week break; with one NCR LGU committing to comply with the requirements by April 7. Per the DSWD, all Metro Manila LGUs have agreed to submit the list of families not included in the initial list of beneficiaries at the soonest possible time," he said.

Nograles said the Department of Labor and Employment has reported that 139,003 regular and non-regular formal workers affected by the ECQ benefited from the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program. Under the CAMP, the formal workers can receive one-time P5,000 cash aid.

To address the concerns of the employers, he said that Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has assured that the information to be submitted by the employers to DOLE would not be made public and could not be used against them.

"Secretary Bello also announced that DOLE is no longer strictly requiring the submission of the company payroll in the establishment report. Any proof of payment of salaries and wages will be sufficient compliance with the requirement," he said.

Nograles said the DOLE field offices will continue processing establishment reports even during the Holy Week to speed up the processing of assistance.

"And we have entered into an agreement with the Land Bank of the Philippines for the expeditious release and remittance of funds through their branches and automated teller machines (ATMs) nationwide," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the ECQ in Luzon, including Metro Manila, until April 30. Celerina Monte/DMS