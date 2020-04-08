A total of 87 Filipinos from Malaysia returned to their homes after they finished the 21-day quarantine in Sibakel Island, Basilan on Monday.

Major. Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the safe transport of the Filipino migrants was facilitated by the military.

"They were ferried to Zamboanga City after completing the 21-day quarantine on April 6, 2020" he said.

Encinas said 10 of the 87 were Zamboanguenos while other come from different parts of the country.

"They were fetched by their respective barangay officials upon arrival at the Zamboanga City port," he said.

"Others include 25 from Zamboanga del Norte, 16 from Zamboanga del Sur, 9 from Zamboanga Sibugay, 6 from Misamis Occidental, one from Lanao del Norte, two from Cagayan de Oro, eight from Tawi-Tawi, four from Davao City, one from General Santos City , one from Leyte, one from Bulacan, one from Quezon City, one from Sultan Kudarat, and one from Bohol,'' said Encinas.

Encinas said those who live in other provinces will temporarily stay at the regional social welfare department compound while waiting for the lifting of the Enhanced Community Quarantines and lockdowns.

"We are happy to bring them back to Zamboanga safely and COVID-free," said Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, WestMinCom commander.

According to Abdulhalik Kasim, Assistant Secretary, Ministry of Health- Bangsamoro Authonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao , the 87 Filipinos "have stayed in the island for three weeks and remained to be asymptomatic."

"All of them are fine and are safe to return back to their respective hometown," he added. Robina Asido/DMS