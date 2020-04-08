Eight Vietnamese fishermen were arrested for alleged poaching off the waters of Tawi-tawi last Friday, the military said on Tuesday.

Maj. Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philipines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said apprehended were Tran Van Phuc, Nguyen Thanh Doan, Nguyen Thanh Tung, Tran Thanh Luy, Thach Trong, Nguyen Trung Hieu, Nguyen Tan Luc, and Nguyen Van Kham.

Encinas said the eight were working as crewmen of F/B Amina with Bow number BARMM-TAWI-0225-19, a Philippine registered ferry boat owned by Al-Amin Ismael.

"As per report received from the Officer In-Charge of Turtle Island Municipal Police Station, at 9am of April 3, the fishing vessel was at the waters between Taganak and Boan Island," he said.

Encinas said according to Turtle Islands Mayor Mohd Faizal Jamalul, the Vietnamese were apprehended in response to the reported presence of poachers off the waters of Tawi-tawi.

"The report is in relation with our campaign against illegal poaching,” said Jamalul.

"My team, composed of PNP personnel and municipal employees, were heading to Boan Island to distribute relief goods when we spotted the alleged Vietnamese vessel in the area which prompted us to conduct interrogation," he added.

Encinas said the Vietnamese are undergoing investigation while the vessel is temporarily held near the Taganak shoreline.

Last Monday, Encinas said an inter-agency meeting led by WestMinCom commander, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana was held at the Command Headquarters in Camp Navarro in Zamboanga City to discuss the incident.

“We are consolidating all necessary documents for the filing of appropriate charges against the apprehended personalities,” Sobejana said. Robina Asido/DMS