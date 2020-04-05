The Manila South Harbor is steadily being decongested as shippers and consignees have started withdrawing overstaying cargoes and with utilization of the ports at an estimated 75 percent.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said what has been achieved so far, is more than what the Deprtment of Transportation and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) have been expecting following appeals made to shippers and consignees.

“The utilization of the ports is now approximately at 75 percent. The PPA is happy about this. There are now efforts on shippers and consignees to withdraw their cargoes. This helps in decongesting the ports,” said Tugade.

“This is an improvement on our earlier appeal to shippers and consignees to withdraw or release their shipments. We are targeting 60 percent approximately to achieve an ideal operation,” Tugade added.

Tugade and PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago have reached out to shippers and consignees to remove their cargoes and make space in the ports for shipments of items needed by the government in its ongoing fight to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat.

Santiago has appealed to the shippers and consignees to continue with the withdrawals of the cargoes in order to sustain the momentum.

“This is the result of the appeals we have made and hopefully will be sustained through the implementation of JAO 20-01. Cargo withdrawals have been consistent so far,” Santiago said.

Santiago also assured the shippers and consignees who are withdrawing their cargoes from the MICT that transactions will be handled efficiently.

“The Bureau of Customs, the PPA and terminal operators ICTSI and ATI, have all been working together to help the consignees facilitate their transactions expeditiously,” he said. PPA