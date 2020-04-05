Distribution of financial assistance to poor families under a massive emergency subsidy program of the government during the enhanced community quarantine began in Manila and Parañaque on Friday.

In a telecom media briefing, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the distribution of financial assistance was supervised by National Action Plan Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez.

Nograles said the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries will receive a top-up subsidy on their monthly benefit from their ATM cards.

“The DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) would like to announce that the 4P’s beneficiaries in Region 4B, Region 5, Region 6, Region 7 and Region 9, and this additional benefit can be withdrawn today,” he said.

Nograles said the Land Bank of the Philippines released “emergency subsidy under the social amelioration program to 3.7 million beneficiaries.''

He said regions covered for April 3 were NCR (National Capital Region), CAR (Cordillera Administrative Region), Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A and ARMM (Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao) with 1,196, 634 beneficiaries.

Regions 4B, 5, 6, 7 and 9 with 1, 294, 679 beneficiaries were covered on April 4 and regions 8, 10, 11, 12, Caraga and all other regions with 1,230,513 beneficieries will be covered on April 5, said Nograles. Robina Asido/DMS