The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Friday said they filed the complaints against the 21 arrested residents of Sitio Roque, Barangay Pagasa last April 1 for violating the enhanced community quarantine.

In a virtual presser, Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, QCPD director, said complaints were sent through e-inquest proceedings before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

"Yes, they are 21, five female and 16 male… the (complaint) was filed in the Prosecutor’s Office. We are just waiting for the resolution and the approval of the chief inquest officer,” Montejo said.

Montejo said the residents are detained at the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit in Camp Karingal.

The arrested residents will be facing charges for alleged violation of the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act in relation to Republic Act 922, and Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority or Agents.

The residents staged a protest along EDSA appealing for food relief and assistance from the local government. They also claimed that the Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) group told them to go in the area as relief good will be distributed.

Following the order of President Rodrigo Duterte, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Debold Sinas said leaders or instigators of groups who stage protests in any part of Metro Manila will be arrested and will face charges.

“No we will not shoot outright… The guidance is to arrest them at all cost… We will observe and follow the order of the President to arrest all instigators at all cost. That’s why we appeal to the public to please follow the guidelines and (militant groups) should not get people who don’t know your action involved,” Sinas said.

Meanwhile, Sinas said city police stations identified one detention facilityhey will use for those who will be arrested for violating the enhanced community quarantine.

“We have a new policy… those who will be arrested in a certain area will be detained in the common detention area of the city… they will not be mixed with those who are already locked up even before the quarantine because we are afraid that those who are newly arrested are infected with COVID-19,” he said.

Sinas assured that maximum tolerance will always be observed by their police. Ella Dionisio/DMS