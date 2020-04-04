Two police generals who were involved in a helicopter crash last month remain unconscious, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Friday.

In a radio interview, PNP chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa said Major Generals Jose Maria Victor Ramos and Mariel Magaway remain in an intensive care unit (ICU) in a Muntinlupa City hospital.

“Unfortunately, my two (Philippine Military Academy) classmates are struggling. They are both in the ICU and their (condition) is very delicate,” said Gamboa

Gamboa said due to the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) the family of the two generals cannot visit them.

“But we continuously pray that they will recover their health and we hope they can live in their normal lives again,” he said.

The two generals were in the helicopter with Gamboa, his aide , PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Bernard Banac, two pilots and one crew member when it crashed after it hit a high tension wire in Laguna last March 5. Ella Dionisio/DMS