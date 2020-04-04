The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said on Friday it was too early to say that the number of coronavirus disease cases is flattening after more than two weeks since the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in entire Luzon, including Metro Manila.

In a virtual press briefing, IATF spokesman and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said even the Technical Working Group of the Department of Health in a recent meeting could not give a conclusive answer.

"I will have to say. It’s still too early, there's none… even when the DOH, the Technical Working Group of the Department of Health made their presentation to the IATF last Wednesday, even that Technical Working Group is telling us. They have these numbers. But still really too early to give a conclusive answer to the question," he explained.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared on March 17 the ECQ in Luzon to restrict the movement of the people and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The ECQ will be until April 12.

But some quarters, including business tycoon Ramon Ang, have been urging the government to extend the ECQ.

Nograles said all the recommendations would be factored in the decision whether to lift or modify the enhanced community quarantine.

"All stakeholders are free to submit their recommendations to the Technical Working Group. But let's wait, because the process is the Technical Working Group will consolidate all of these recommendations and come up with its final recommendations to the IATF and then we will debate. And then we will release it as soon as we have finalized our resolution," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS