The Philippine government is expected to start the massive testing for coronavirus disease by April 14, National Task Force Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

In a virtual press briefing on Thursday night, Galvez said the testing would be conducted to patients under investigation and persons under monitoring.

"We are also determined to fast track the accreditation of subnational laboratories so we can start the massive testing of PUIs and PUMs. We expect that by April 14, we shall be able (to) start massive testing," he said.

Through the massive testing, Galvez, also the presidential peace adviser, said this would allow the authorities to identify COVID-19 carriers, isolate and treat them.

As of Thursday afternoon, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has reached to 2,633, with 107 deaths and 51 recoveries. Celerina Monte/DMS